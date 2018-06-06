ETEA test 2018 to be conducted at Ayub Medical College

ABBOTTABAD: The ETEA test 2018 for the engineering, medical and dental colleges will be conducted at Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad, said Professor Dr Salma Kundi, Dean Ayub Medical College (AMC).

A decision was made earlier for the test to be conducted at Haripur University. However, the Dean AMC was making all the efforts to conduct the test in Abbottabad.

The dean AMC said, “Every year thousands of students appear in the ETEA examination and Abbottabad is the centre of Hazara region so it is easily assessable for all the students.”

“Students coming from far-flung areas can get the accommodation and other facilities with ease which are not available in other districts,” she said, adding, “We are here to facilitate our public and we will put all our efforts to make it happen.”

Professor Dr Salma Kundi has recently taken charge as Dean Ayub Medical College, after the resignation of Professor Dr. ziz-un-Nisa Abbasi. She is the professor and Head of Physiology Department for the last 12 years.

She has done her post-graduate training from England and has been working on the senior administrative positions. Besides being head of Department, she has also served as vice principal and chief provost at Ayub Medical College.