Asfandyar says Kalabagh dam a sensitive issue

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday said that the Kalabagh dam was a sensitive issue and urged the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to look into merits and demerits of disputed project before issuing any order in this regard.

“Kalabagh dam would sink the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and leave Sindh lands barren if constructed,” he told a workers’ convention at the residence of ANP district president Barrister Arshad Abdullah here.

The nationalist politician alleged that a group of a few people in Punjab were determined to enslave other ethnic groups in the country. “The water reservoir would turn Punjab into a green land but destroy Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces,” he feared.

Asfandyar Wali said that though the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken action over the issue, the honourable court should hold interactions with all the stakeholders and take opinion from experts.

He said that those dreaming of Punjab dominance over other federating units were doing no service to the county. “We would not allow construction of Kalabagh dam come what may,” he added.

The ANP chief asked as to why Bhasha and Munda dams were not constructed and the projects consigned to the cold storage. “If the government and Punjab-dominated bureaucracy is sincere to construct water reservoir, then it should launch construction work on the aforementioned two dams instead of advocating for Kalabagh dam,” he added.

The ANP chief also complained about not giving level-playing field to his party in the electioneering for the 2013 general elections.

He said the allies in the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government started leveling serious allegations against each other leadership after their alliance came to an end.

Asfandyar hoped that ANP would win several seats in Balochistan province as well in the upcoming elections.