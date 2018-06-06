IPC housing scheme ‘initiative’ fails

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) looked more inclined towards housing projects as a move was going on to further deliberate on the possibilities of joining hands with a private firm for the purpose.

‘The News’ is in possession of all the relevant documents that clearly indicate that the ministry official had the urge to go into the venture, totally forgetting that establishing or even supporting a housing society has never been the agenda of ministry.

Apparently a few IPC ministry officials were trying to enforce an agreement with a Chinese company for development of a sports city. When resistance came from within Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in the last month or so it seems heads were rolled and a BPS-21 officer was installed on a junior post with a given agenda of pushing this document through.

The scribe has obtained copy of this document which reveals that the former IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has simply marked the file to now a former IPC secretary Abu Akif who has directed that PSB should process the matter and considers it in its next executive committee meeting.

When ‘The News’ approached former secretary to know as what was going on, he first simply refused having any knowledge about it. When this correspondent stressed that he had all the relevant documents with him dully marked his (secretary) comments that matter should be brought to executive council consideration, Abu Akif admitted that he had done so.

“We are just looking at the options as this China housing society were promising sports facilities. However, we would look into the matter further,” he said.

He admitted buying time on the matter. “Sometimes buying time and delaying the matter is a best option available with you.”

Director General PSB Arif Ibrahim’s appointment on a post not worthy of a grade he is serving in was more or less was considered as an effort to complete some hidden agenda.

The gossip at the PSB a few days back was that first order of the day by Arif Ibrahim, the newly appointed DG, was to call for this file for further processing in pursuance of the instructions of the IPC secretary who had handpicked him. However, media pressure ahead of the change in the government forced the PSB to refer the matter to concerned authority rather than discussing the matter in the PSB executive committee meeting.

Only a week back the PSB officials were running from pillar to post to further process the file.

Now it seems that all that newly gained energy by these PSB officials has died down with the change in government. Now the matter has been referred to Planning Commission for their opinion.