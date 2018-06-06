Ramazan Festival: Zarghoona, Talha win double gold in athletics

PESHAWAR: Zarghoona Khan and Talha won double gold in the athletics event of the floodlight Ramazan Sports Festival here at the Peshawar Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Zarghoona and Talha claimed medals in the 60m and 80m junior’s categories and were declared the best athletes.

In the first race of 80m, Zarghoona claimed gold medal, followed by Faheena Naqeeb and Warisha Khan with silver and bronze medals, respectively. In the Boys’ 80m, Talha and Muhammad Afridi jointly won the gold, followed by Sangeen Shah and Shanan.

Zarghoona also claimed gold in the girls’ 60m race and Faheena Naqeeb and Warisha Khan won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Wahood Khan claimed gold in the boys’ 100m race, followed by Hammad and Shahzaib Junaid while Warisha Khan won gold in the girls’ 100m. Iqra Zohaib and Mehab Areeba came second and third, respectively. Talha grabbed gold medal in 60m as well. Hina Khan was the winner of the women walk.

Muneebullah claimed gold in the 50m Under-12 boys’ category and Umair and Atal won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the girls’ 50m race of the same category, Hina claimed gold, followed by Iqra and Sidra.

Rafiullah grabbed gold in the 60m boys’ race, followed by Muhammad Rehman and Yousaf Arif, respectively.

Asad, Bilal, Azat and Abid Ali got first positions in the senior category 4X100m relay while Ihtisham, Nouman, Jehanzeb, Osama and Salman, Manzoor, Rehan and Paras Ahmed got second and third positions, respectively.

Muhammad Sami got first position in the 100m race. Qasim and Jehanzeb came second and third. Luqman, Shehzad, Asif and Wahab took first position in 4X200m relay race, followed by Sohail, Qari Murad, Paris John and Abdul and Ayub, Naeem, Fawad Khan and Zahoor came second and third respectively.

Ummam Khwajah defeated Haseeb in the final of the table tennis event 3-0 and won the trophy.

Khatijah defeated Afia 3-1 in the women table tennis final and won the title. Maaz won the junior boys table tennis category.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Tigers and Peshawar Greens secured victories in the hockey event of the Ramazan Sports Festival played at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium at Peshawar Sports Complex.

Peshawar Tigers defeated Peshawar Dolphin 3-2 and Peshawar Green recorded victory against Peshawar Red 3-0 and moved to the next round.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and gave away medals, trophies and cash prizes to the winning athletes.