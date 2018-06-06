China, India vow to boost coop for common development

PRETORIA: China and India working together will accelerate the common development of the two countries, benefit the entire world, and contribute to the progress of human civilization, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Monday.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the side-lines of the Formal Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs in the South African city.

China and India have extensive common interests, and they have far more consensus than differences, Wang said.The two sides should take bilateral relations and people’s fundamental interests as a starting point at all times, properly handle problems and differences, and prevent the interests of one party from affecting the overall interest, Wang said.The two sides should earnestly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas in accordance with the consensus reached by their leaders and avoid taking actions.