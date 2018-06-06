30 bikes given under WoW project

FAISALABAD: At least 30 motorcycles were disbursed among the women under the Women on Wheels (WoW) project of Strategic Reform Unit, Government of the Punjab here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani.

According to the plan, more than 250 bikes would be distributed in Faisalabad under which 60 were given away in the two phases. Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani said the scheme was meant for making women commuting easy without dependency on their male family members. He said that women constituted 50 percent of the total population. “We cannot compete with the rest of the world without involving them in socio-economic activities.

Under the WoW subsidy scheme, successful candidates across Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Sargodha and Rawalpindi were qualified,” he added.