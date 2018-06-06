Shahbaz certainly ‘cleaned’ provincial exchequer: Pervaiz

LAHORE: PML senior central leader Pervaiz Elahi has said ‘Saaf Paani’ has not become available but Shahbaz Sharif has certainly cleaned provincial public exchequer, only solution to India’s water aggression is construction of Kalabagh Dam.

Pervaiz said the Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in country’s larger interest should order construction of Kalabagh Dam.

He said this while addressing an Iftar-reception in Gujrat Tuesday which was largely attended by Muslim League leaders, workers and people from different walks of life. Mian Imran Masood, Mian Pervaiz Akhtar Pagganwala, Ali Ibrar Jaura, Ch Ijaz Shahdola, Ch Asghar Tel Waley and other leaders were also present.

Pervaiz said Pakistan is the only country whose trillion dollars’ worth of water is being wasted by letting it go into the sea instead of its storage and we are not constructing Kalabagh Dam which is guarantor of making Pakistan green, provision of cheap electricity and adequate water, this dam will not only provide electricity at the rate of less than Rs3 per unit but also deserts and barren areas of Thar and Cholistan will be turned into lush green fields.

The construction of dam will benefit all the four provinces and Sindh will get maximum quantity of water for irrigation, and country will also get rid of devastation caused by floods.

He further said with ending of Shahbaz Sharif government, his corruption has been exposed. He has utilised the public exchequer at his sweet will and will have to account for that. Rs4 billion was utilised in the name of ‘Saaf Paani’ but water still did not become available. The NAB has acquired evidence of corruption in mega projects of Shahbaz and much more is going to come to the fore with further interrogation of “Khadim-e-A’ala”.