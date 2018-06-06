PML-N working overtime to finalise candidates

LAHORE: The PML-N is likely to award party tickets to Chaudhry Nadeem Khadim and Nawabzada Raja Matloob Mehdi for the two National Assembly seats from Jhelum district.

The PMLN parliamentary board is working overtime these days to finalise candidates for the 2018 general elections. There are two National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly seats from Jhelum.

The parliamentary board meeting was held for the second day with party president Shahbaz Sharif who interviewed the candidates from Multan Division.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Maryam Nawaz, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Salman Shahbaz and others attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz said the party would take part in the elections with its head high as a record number of development projects had been completed.

“The PML-N government has served the people in Centre and in Punjab in the real sense and record development projects have been completed in southern Punjab which has won the hearts of the people.” Shahbaz said the candidates having the passion of public service would be given a priority “as our mission is to serve the people”.

Sources revealed that after the scrutiny and interview process, Chaudhry Nadeem s likely to contest from NA-66 (formerly NA-62). He was elected as MPA in 2008.

His father remained MNA from this seat and the Punjab Assembly for four consecutive terms during 1985-88, 1988-90, 1990-93 and 1993-96.

He also served as social welfare minister in 1992 and as advisor to the chief minister during 1993-96.

The second National Assembly seat ticket is most likely to go to Matloob Mehdi who contested by-election from this seat.

The seat had become vacant after his father Malik Iqbal Mehdi Khan died. He defeated PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry by over 7,000 votes in a closely fought contest.

There were four provincial parliamentary seats in Jhelum district which have now been reduced to three.

Out of these, PP-26 is likely to be contested by Chaudhry Lal Hussain. He enjoys a lot of popularity in the constituency which is one of the largest provincial assembly constituencies in the country with over 464,000 voters.

His father Chaudhry Nawab Khan is also an influential person. His relatives have also served Punjab Assembly.

He is a brother of former MNA and MPA Chaudhry Khadim Hussain. PP-26 is divided with a ratio of 60-40 between the two NA constituencies of NA-66 and NA-67 respectively.