Wed June 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2018

3 killed in dust storm-related incidents

LAHORE: Three persons including a child were killed while several injured in incidents of buildings collapses, falling of trees and electric poles due to dust storm followed by rain in the provincial metropolis Tuesday. The horrific weather condition also resulted in traffic mess on major roads. Rescuers said an 8-year-old boy died when a wall collapsed near Khara Chowk on Raiwind Road. In Phularwan village in Cantt, a man died while three others sustained injuries when a house caved in due to strong winds. In Shahdara, a 58-year-old man was buried alive under the debris of under construction building that collapsed. In Gujjarpura, two brothers Ali and Abdullah were injured.

