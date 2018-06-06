Woman with minor daughter abducted in Toba

TOBA TEK SINGH: A married woman along with her minor daughter was abducted at Chak 388/JB on Tuesday. Complainant Ameer Hussain informed Sadar police that he and other family members were busy working in fields when their relative Nasir and his five accomplices came and allegedly abducted his daughter and granddaughter.

Demo: Residents of different localities Tuesday staged demonstration against non-supply of potable water to different localities for the last four days. Led by former union council nazim Mian Tahir Sattar, the protesters told the media men that the localities of New Garden Town, Gulistan Colony, Madina Colony, Raja Park, New Islampura and Awami Colony had no water supply.