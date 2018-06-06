Sharifs, Husain Haqqani behind Reham’s book: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday alleged that Raiwind mafia and Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani were behind Reham Khan's book.

Speaking at a news conference, which was previously fixed for Monday, Fawad Chaudhry demanded Imran’s former spouse Reham to take back the contents of her book within 24 hours and apologise or be prepared for strict legal action. He was optimistic about Reham tendering an apology and withdrawing controversial content from the book. He also wanted the Cyber Crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the emails of former minister and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal sent to Reham. He added that as per the emails, Ahsan Iqbal arranged a meeting between Maryam Nawaz and Reham. Fawad castigated the Sharifs for triggering of the latest controversy just ahead of general elections, while terming the book a part of Raiwind scheme. He wondered how over a year ago, the contents of the book landed in the hands of Rana Sanaullah, Abid Sher Ali and Hanif Abbasi of the PML-N?

The PTI leader charged that this was done by Raiwind network, which was being operated through Husain Haqqani.

Fawad said the book was supported by Husain Haqqani, saying, "We know how the Raiwind mafia operates". Questioning the timing of the book, Fawad said, "Reham has been divorced for three years, but she decided to publish the book two months before the upcoming elections."

To substantiate his contention, Fawad recalled that in 1990, Husain Haqqani had conducted a press conference with Mustafa Khar before Tehmina Durrani's book ‘My Feudal Lord’ was published. He also pointed out that everyone knows about a recent picture of Reham and Haqqani.

Terming Reham's upcoming book as part of pre-poll rigging, Fawad urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the book and ban it. The PTI leader called on the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) to take up the issue, as he alleged Reham had attempted to damage the entire family system. Fawad contended that Reham said that she penned the book while sitting with her young son and sister but the contents of the book were shocking and damaging for the entire family system in Pakistan. The PTI leader questioned how Reham had been living a princess's life while not earning and asked what exactly was her source of income. Fawad wondered, "Reham has been divorced for three years and has been snapped at five-star hotels and islands in Istanbul, but where is she getting the money from."

In this connection, he quoted singer Salman Ahmed alleging that Reham received 100,000 pounds sterling from ex-chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.

Fawad pointed out that slanderous campaigns had been initiated in the past against Imran as well and recalled that in 1996, the Sita White scandal was brought up as Imran entered politics and now this book had surfaced. He noted that Benazir Bhutto's fake photos were also circulated in the past ahead of elections.

In a lighter mood, he said that everyone associated with Imran becomes famous and added even Imran's dog Sheru is popular on social media. He urged the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to take notice of what he called the gossip shows being aired on television channels. He advised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to kick off his election campaign for 2018 general elections by apologising to the nation for the fake promises, he had made to the nation.

About naming of Justice (R) Dost Muhammad Khan for the slot of caretaker chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said Justice Dost Muhammad was a respectable name and his party has accepted his name for the slot.

He appreciated Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and said his efforts for democracy and Constitution were laudable.

Fawad alleged that the PML-N government had made key appointments two weeks before the end of its term and they had written to the Election Commission about this, but the Commission remained unmoved about this.

These rulers used to claim that 11,000 megawatts electricity had been generated during their tenure but loadshedding had exposed the Sharifs in this connection, Fawad said about power outages and added that the entire country had been plunged into darkness.

Fawad recalled that Shahbaz Sharif had announced that if they failed to end loadshedding, he would change his name. “Now he should change his name from Shahbaz to Shabana,” he quipped. He alleged that for five years, liars remained imposed on Pakistan and during this period, all their claims proved to be untrue.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s aide Awn Chaudhry alleged that Reham is greedy for money and power, charging that she had approached influential people for this purpose.

He made these allegations in a volley of tweets in reaction to her upcoming book.

“Given the falsehoods and filth Reham Khan has spewed in her forthcoming book, I feel the time has come to make public her shenanigans which I personally witnessed during her marriage to Khan Sahab. Her greed for money & power were insatiable & she was in a hurry to get both. I witnessed her demanding Rs1 crore from Aleem Khan for her movie,” he charged.

He continued, “That is when I felt compelled to inform Khan Sahab about what she was upto. He immediately put a stop to all her schemes - sending her into a hysterical rage.”

“She approached one of our parliamentarians for the loan of furniture worth lakhs for her film but that furniture was never returned! It simply ‘disappeared’. I had to accompany her to Karachi only to discover she contacted a SKMT donor, a big businessman, demanding money,” he went on to charge.

Awn wrote, “She also sought to interfere in KP matters & right before my eyes she sought to make a deal for Safe City Project with a foreign company demanding dollars 2 million in kickback! That is when I felt compelled to inform Khan Sahab about what she was upto. He immediately put a stop to all her schemes - sending her into a hysterical rage.”