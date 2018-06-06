CJ takes notice of acquittal of Khadija’s attacker

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took notice of acquittal of student Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker and summoned the whole record of the case on Sunday at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry. The chief justice took notice after the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday through a short order acquitted the accused, Shah Hussain of all charges after accepting his appeal against the five-year sentence handed to him by a sessions court. Shah Hussain was convicted for brutally stabbing law student Khadija Siddiqui at least 23 times on Lahore’s Davis Road two years back. On Monday, the LHC’s Justice Ahmed Naeem had acquitted Shah Hussain, giving him benefit of doubt.

During the proceedings, the convict’s lawyer stated that his client had been facing punishment over baseless allegations. He said that Shah Hussain was not present at the time of the attack and the evidence against him is insufficient. Following the arguments, the LHC acquitted the convict. After the verdict, Khadija announced she will challenge the LHC verdict, giving the attacker clean chit. She had said that the acquittal of the suspect is a huge setback for her but she is all geared up to challenge the LHC’s decision. Social media erupted in outrage after the decision and #JusticeforKhadija became a top trend. Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Mawra Hocane and Jeremy McLellan were among those who took to Twitter demanding #JusticeForKhadija and criticising LHC's decision.