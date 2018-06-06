Pak envoy to US be provided all opportunities: FM Haroon

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon said that Pakistan’s ambassador in United States Ali Jehangir Siddiquee should be provided fair opportunity to establish his merit who was appointed by the previous government exercising its lawful authority. “I have no clue about intrinsic worth for his posting. Such experiments have also been made in past.” He was informally talking to senior newsmen at the Foreign Office on Tuesday at Iftar-dinner hosted by him. Foreign Secretary Ms. Tehmina Janjua, Additional Foreign Secretary/Chief of Protocol Sahibzada Ahmad Khan and Foreign Office spokesman Dr. Muhammad Faisal Chaudhary were also present on the occasion. The Foreign Minister reminded that Ali Jehnagir Siddiquee has been member of his club in Karachi and highly qualified gentleman who comes from a distinguished family. He stressed the need to devote due attention for improving relations with the United States.

Meanwhile Foreign Minister Hussain will not accompany President Mamnoon Hussain to his China visit where he will attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of state summit later this week. Chinese President Xi will chair the huddle while Russian President Putin and Presidents of Central Asian States will have meeting separately with President Mamnoon on the margins of the conference.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also turning up for the summit since it would be first ever-since Pakistan and India have become member of the SCO last year.