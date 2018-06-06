Limit wanton loadshedding

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of protracted power loadshedding in various parts of the country, caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk Tuesday directed the Ministry of Power to take steps for curtailing power sector losses so as to improve the overall system efficiency and sustainability of the power sector.

Addressing a briefing on the power sector at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), he said the issue of loadshedding should be addressed on priority basis. Secretary Power Division, MD Pepco, MD NTDC and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Secretary Power Division Malik Nasim Khokhar briefed the prime minister about the overall outlook of the power sector including generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.

The prime minister was also briefed about the current as well as anticipated power demand and supply situation in the country.

The prime minister was informed that as compared to 18,753MW in 2013, the current available generation capacity stood at 28,704MW. He was told that owing to weather conditions and the resultant reduction in water supply, the hydel generation in May 2018 remained at 3,090MW as compared to 6,333 MW in 2015.

He was informed that no effort was being spared to ensure strict implementation of the load management plan which was approved by the Cabinet for the month of Ramazan.

Discussing administrative and technical issues resulting in high system losses and power theft, the prime minister expressed concern over the huge losses suffered by various distribution companies (Discos) and directed the Power Ministry to immediately start taking steps for curtailing these losses.

He said every effort would be made by the federal government to get the required administrative support from the provincial government towards addressing enforcement issues in the power sector.

The prime minister further observed that a comprehensive plan should be prepared which would help the next elected government to further improve efficiency and sustainability of the sector.

Meanwhile, a six-member caretaker federal cabinet, appointed by interim Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk was sworn in on Tuesday.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the interim cabinet at the President House.

The cabinet includes former governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Shamshad Akhtar, former Pakistan ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon, former senator Roshan Khursheed Barucha, Mohammad Yousuf Shaikh, Mohammad Azam Khan and Syed Ali Zafar.

Haroon has been given the charge of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Security Division along with the additional portfolio of Ministry of Defence.

Shamshad Akhtar has been appointed finance and planning minister, Azam Khan given the portfolio of Ministry of Interior, while Yusuf Shaikh has been made minister of education.

Ali Zafar has been given the portfolio of Ministry of Law and Justice as well as Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Information.

Meanwhile, Roshan Khursheed will serve as Minister for Human Rights and Minster of States and Frontier Regions as well as Minister of Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to the notification.