Woman journalist abducted from DHA

LAHORE: Journalist Gul Bukhari, who writes for The Nation and works for Waqt TV, was abducted by some men from DHA late Tuesday night. According to TV and social media reports The TV driver was taking her to the channel office for an 11pm show when intercepted by four to six double cabin vehicles. They abductors asked Gul to come out, and when she refused they bundled her into the double cabin blindfolded. The driver was beaten up when he resisted the abductors.