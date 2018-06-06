Marsh ready to step in as Test opener

SYDNEY: Shaun Marsh, the Australian batsman, noted that he was ready to move up the batting order in the Test side if required through the course of the year. Australia are scheduled to play Pakistan in a Test series in UAE in October this year followed by a four-match rubber versus India at home.

With David Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith being suspended following the ball-tampering incident, Justin Langer, the new head coach, would be looking to fill the vacant opening slots. Matt Renshaw, who returned to the Australian line-up, during the Wanderers Test versus South Africa, is one of the main candidates. He has been in terrific form in county cricket, compiling 305 runs at an average of over 50.

Shaun Marsh, who has opened in five out of the 32 Tests he has played, has also thrown his hat in the ring to fill one of the two vacant opening slots. The southpaw has composed 343 runs with a highest score of 130 at that position. Australia also tried Joe Burns in the Wanderers Test versus South Africa, but he couldn’t make a mark at that slot, scoring 4 and 42 runs. He was also subsequently left out of Australia A’s four-day squad for the tour of India.

Marsh has a fine record in Asian conditions, evidenced by the point that he averages 41.44 over seven Tests in the sub-continent. The 34-year-old has also been playing county cricket over the last two seasons. Marsh compiled 225 runs at an impressive average of 112.5 while playing for Yorkshire last season. However, he has found it tougher to taste success this year, accumulating 203 runs at 29 for Glamorgan.