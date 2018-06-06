Surrey sign Maddinson

LONDON: Surrey have signed Australia batsman Nic Maddinson as their second overseas player for this year’s Vitality Blast. Maddinson will join up with the Surrey after the completion of Australia’s T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe in July.Maddinson, who last played for Australia in 2016, recently won a recall to the T20I squad, captained by Finch. Australia play one T20I in England, on June 27, and then travel to Zimbabwe for a tri-series also involving Pakistan.