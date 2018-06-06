Romagnoli commits to AC Milan

MILAN: Italian defender Alessio Romagnoli has extended his contract with AC Milan until 2022 amid interest from Italian champions Juventus, the Serie A club confirmed on Tuesday. The 23-year-old arrived from Roma in 2015 for 25 million euros after a loan spell with Sampdoria and last season reached 100 appearances for the club. “It’s with pride and pleasure that we announce the stay of Alessio for another four years with an extended contract,” said managing director Marco Fassone in an announcement made on AC Milan’s Facebook page. “The agreement was already made weeks ago with the lad and his agent, and the season begins with the confirmation of a pillar of the the future.” Romagnoli won his first cap for Italy in 2016 and has played seven time for the Azzurri.