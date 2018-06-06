Pedrosa to split with Honda Moto GP team

PARIS: Three-time Moto GP runner-up Dani Pedrosa will part ways with the Repsol Honda Racing team at season’s end after an 18-year partnership, it was announced Tuesday. The Spaniard joined the Honda team in 2006 and notched up 31 Moto GP victories. He also represented the team in the 125 and 250cc categories, claiming eight and 15 race wins in MotoGP3 and MotoGP2 respectively. “I want to thank HRC for all these years of great success,” the 32-year-old Pedrosa. “I have grown not only as a rider but also as a person with them. I will always have HRC in my memories and in my heart. In life we all need new challenges and I feel it’s time for a change. Thanks, HRC.” Pedrosa currently sits in 12th spot in the overall Moto GP standings on 29 points, well behind teammate Marc Marquez (95), with 13 races of the 19-round world championships series still to be run.