SLC reappoints women’s selection committee

COLOMBO: All the members of Sri Lanka women’s selection committee have been reappointed, with new team manager Varuna Waragoda the only new face as selector-on-tour. Rasanjali Chandima Silva has been retained as chief selector, while Jayamini Indika and Thalika Gunaratne round out the committee. The new committee will be effective for one year, starting from May 16, 2018. Meanwhile, the move to appoint Waragoda, who had replaced Indrani Abeyratne as team manager ahead of Sri Lanka’s ongoing Asia Cup T20 campaign, as selector-on-tour indicates a more hands-on role. Abeyratne had previously been appointed for more of an administrative role. The new committee’s next official task will be to pick the squad for Sri Lanka’s home series against India later this year, the schedule of which is yet to be announced. Waragoda featured in 108 first-class games, with 40 List A and two T20 appearances to her name. Silva, a former international batsman, played 22 ODIs and her only Test appearance came against Pakistan in 1998. Gunaratne, too, represented the country in ODIs, picking up 10 wickets from 13 games as a left-arm finger-spinner.