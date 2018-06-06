Scott seals US Open berth

LOS ANGELES: Former world number one Adam Scott booked his US Open berth in sectional qualifying on Monday and will extend his streak of consecutive majors played to 68 at Shinnecock Hills next week. “I am pumped,” Scott said after parring his final hole in 36-hole sectional qualifier in Columbus, Ohio. His even par 72 over the last 18, for a six-under total of 138, was just enough for him to avoid a 10-man playoff for the final spot. Australia’s Scott has played in every major since the 2001 British Open. But after slipping out of the top 60 in the world rankings he didn’t have an automatic berth in the year’s second major championship. Fourteen places were on offer in the qualifier at Columbus, which featured a field of 120. “It is a nice streak to keep going,” Scott said. “It’d be better if I win the US Open. I’m playing all these majors to try and win them, not just to show up.”