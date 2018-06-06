Khawaja to join Glamorgan

LONDON: Usman Khawaja will join Glamorgan as cover for his fellow Australian, Shaun Marsh, who has been called up to the Australian squad for their One-Day series with England. Khawaja, initially signed as Glamorgan’s second overseas player in this year’s Vitality Blast, will arrive earlier than planned in Wales this week and will be available for Glamorgan’s next three Specsavers County Championship fixtures, starting with Warwickshire at Edgbaston on Saturday. Hugh Morris, Chief Executive and Director of Cricket at Glamorgan, said: “We have been in negotiation with Cricket Australia and Usman ever since Shaun was called up to the Australian One-Day team and we are delighted he will be joining us early as cover.” Khawaja will still be available for Glamorgan’s opening thirteen Vitality blast fixtures, starting with an away trip to Hampshire on 6th July, however will miss the final game against Surrey after being selected in the Australia A squad playing in India from 17 August.