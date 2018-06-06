Hafeez let off by PCB after misinterpreted comments claim

LAHORE: Mohammad Hafeez has been let off by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after they’d filed a show-cause notice on him for his comments regarding ICC’s process of dealing with suspect bowling action. Shortly after being cleared to bowl - for the third time in his career - last month, Hafeez appeared to be questioning the protocol in place. Hafeez was sent the notice via e-mail, a PCB spokesperson had told Cricbuzz. “Basically, he has been served a notice for criticizing the ICC in an interview. He was sent the notice in evening yesterday [Friday] through e-mail and has seven days to reply,” he said. However, Hafeez told the three-member PCB disciplinary committee that his views were misinterpreted. The committee is said to have accepted Hafeez’s explanation and directed him to make a clarification in the media. “My intention was not criticise ICC protocols nor did I mention any respected cricket board in my interview. The interview was all about my suggestions to improve the Bowling action tests standards and to remove doubts if any from minds of fans of cricket. Unfortunately my comments were misinterpreted and used out of context,” Hafeez said.