Wed June 06, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 6, 2018

Arsenal sign Lichtsteiner

LONDON: Arsenal announced the capture of Swiss international defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus on Tuesday — new manager Unai Emery’s first signing for the Premier League club.The 34-year-old was out of contract at the Serie A champions and joins the Gunners on a free transfer before captaining Switzerland at the World Cup in Russia. Lichsteiner moved to Juventus in 2011 and won seven successive league titles with the Italian club.

