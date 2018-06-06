Arsenal sign Lichtsteiner

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Arsenal announced the capture of Swiss international defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus on Tuesday — new manager Unai Emery’s first signing for the Premier League club.The 34-year-old was out of contract at the Serie A champions and joins the Gunners on a free transfer before captaining Switzerland at the World Cup in Russia. Lichsteiner moved to Juventus in 2011 and won seven successive league titles with the Italian club.
