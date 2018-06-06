Scotland name uncapped Tahir, Wallace for Pak T20s

GLASGOW: Scotland decided to invest in youth for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Pakistan, and the tri-series later involving Netherlands and Ireland, with the inclusion of uncapped left-arm spinner Hamza Tahir. Wicket-keeper batsman Craig Wallace, who last played a T20I in January 2017, earns a recall whereas Preston Mommsen, who’s been called in for the one-off ODI against England, has been ignored for the T20Is.

Tahir and Wallace’s inclusion in place of Michael Jones and Mommsen are the only two changes from the ODI squad announced for the lone match against England this Sunday (June 10). The series against Pakistan is scheduled to begin on June 12, after which the side will travel to the Netherlands for the tri-series. Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer is looking forward to the challenge and reckons it is a huge opportunity for his side.

“This will be a huge occasion, not only for the playing squad, but for the Cricket Scotland organisation as a whole,” Coetzer said. “To be hosting the two number-one teams in 50-over and 20-over formats in a few days is not something that comes around every day.“We need to make sure we are willing to soak up the special day and not be afraid to grab the game with our exciting, expressive style.”

Squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington (vice-captain), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace (wk), Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Stuart Whittingham.