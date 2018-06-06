PSB, federations to finalise Asiad participation today

ISLAMABAD: As the sports stakeholders gather in the capital Wednesday to finalise training and participation plans for the 18th Asian, the 327-member contingent plan submitted by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is expected to come under a serious review.

The Games are to be held in Jakarta-Palembang (Indonesia) from August 18-September 2. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has convened federations as well as POA meeting on Wednesday to discuss the roadmap leading up to the mega event. Just last week, POA has submitted a plan with the government according to which 327-member contingent is to represent Pakistan in 30 different disciplines in the Asian Games.

The PSB believes that the strength is too big for the comfort. “We believe that submitted plan by POA is a bit unrealistic. We want POA and federations to include those athletes and participants in the list who have realistic chances of winning medals or giving tough fight to medal aspirants in the Games. Just going for joyride would hardly serve the purpose. I think one should be realistic in his approach and those names should be included in each discipline who are worthy of competing at Asian level. There is a requirement on the part of the POA to review the list,” Azam Dar acting Deputy Director General technical PSB said. He said that once the PSB would be in a position to know the exact strength of contingent or participants in each discipline, efforts would be made to give them maximum exposure at training camps in run up to the Asian Games. When the POA secretary general Mohammad Khalid Mehmood was approached, he said he was ready to discuss all issues with the PSB. “I am very much clear. If the government feels some disciplines need a review strength wise I am ready for that. The POA also wants that those accompanying the contingent should have required talent and form at Asian level.

Though winning medals should be players’ priority, if he is not in a position to win medals, he or she should at least be in a position to give tough fight to medal winners. That should be our spirit and POA is very much ready for that.” Chances are that we may see a cut down on the list of 327-member contingent submitted by POA following Wednesday meetings.