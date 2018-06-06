Jordan king calls for review of bill that sparked protests

AMMAN: Jordan‘s King Abdullah II called Tuesday for a review of a controversial draft tax law that has sparked a wave of anti-austerity protests and led to the prime minister’s resignation.

For nearly a week the capital and other cities have been hit by angry demonstrations against IMF-backed reforms that have brought repeated price hikes. Hours after premier Hani Mulki stepped down on Monday in an effort to quell the unrest, protesters were back in the streets of Amman demanding further changes.

“We are demanding a change to the government’s economic programme, not just a change in prime minister,” said university student Ahmad Abu Ghazzal, 23. “We’re sick of seeing changes in the cabinet — it’s not good enough and it doesn’t have any results,” he said. In a letter charging new premier Omar al-Razzaz with forming a government, King Abdullah II said it “must carry out a comprehensive review of the tax system” to avoid “unjust taxes that do not achieve justice and balance between the incomes of the poor and the rich”. Late Monday the king had warned the country was “at a crossroads”, blaming the country’s economic woes on regional instability, the burden of hosting hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees and a lack of international support. “Either (Jordan) can come out of the crisis and provide a dignified life to our citizens, or, God forbid, it can go into the unknown — but we have to know where we are going,” he told a group of journalists, according to the official Petra agency.