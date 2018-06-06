Malaysian ex-PM’s wife in 3-hour grilling over graft

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: The wife of Malaysia´s ousted prime minister Najib Razak was on Tuesday questioned for more than three hours by the nation´s anti-corruption agency over a massive financial scandal involving a state sovereign wealth fund.

The spotlight is now on Rosmah Mansor after police last month raided two condominiums linked to Najib and his family as part of an investigation into his role in the 1MDB scandal — seizing bags of cash, jewellery and hundreds of designer handbags. Known for her love of luxury clothes and handbags, Rosmah arrived for questioning in a three-car convoy.

Malaysia’s finance minister announced plans to report to the anti-graft agency upfront payments of billions of ringgit the previous administration made to a Chinese firm for two pipeline projects that have barely begun. Since taking office two weeks ago, Lim Guan Eng has been driving a campaign to expose financial scandals in the administration of former PM Najib Razak, unseated in election defeat last month.