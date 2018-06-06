Iran tells UN it will hike uranium enrichment capacity

TEHRAN: Iran said Tuesday it has launched a plan to boost uranium enrichment capacity with new centrifuges, raising the pressure on European diplomats scrambling to rescue the crumbling nuclear deal after Washington pulled out.

“If conditions allow, maybe tomorrow night at Natanz, we can announce the opening of the centre for production of new centrifuges,” said Vice-President Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation, according to Fars news agency.

“What we are doing does not violate the (2015 nuclear) agreement,” he said, adding that a letter was submitted to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) “yesterday regarding the start of certain activities”.

He specified this was just the start of the production process and “does not mean that we will start assembling the centrifuges”. Under the 2015 nuclear agreement that Iran signed with world powers, it can build and test parts for advanced centrifuges, but specific restrictions exist on what technology can be researched and in what quantity within the first decade of the deal. Salehi also emphasised that these moves “do not mean the negotiations (with Europe) have failed.”

On Monday, Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the Europeans that “Iran will never tolerate both suffering from sanctions and nuclear restrictions” and called for preparations to speed up uranium enrichment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted swiftly to Salehi´s announcement, charging that the Islamic republic´s aim was “unlimited enrichment of uranium to create an arsenal of nuclear bombs” to destroy his country. Under the 2015 agreement, Iran is permitted to enrich uranium to 3.67 percent. It has previously stated it could “within days” return to enrichment of 20 percent — still within the limits of civilian use but allowing for a much quicker jump to military-grade levels of 80-90 percent.

Israel calls for ‘military coalition’ if Iran boosts enrichment: Israel´s intelligence minister Yisrael Katz called Tuesday for a military coalition against Iran if the Islamic Republic were to defy world powers by enriching military-grade uranium.

“If the Iranians don´t surrender now, and try to return” to unsupervised uranium enrichment, “there should be a clear statement by the President of the United States and all of the Western coalition,” he said. “The Arabs and Israel surely would be there too.”

The message should be that “if the Iranians return” to enriching uranium that could enable them to build a nuclear bomb, “a military coalition will be formed against them,” Katz told Israeli public radio station Kan. “It´s important to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. We commit, and I commit again, that we will not let that happen,” he said.