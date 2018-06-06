Lawyers hail appointment of Justice Dost Muhammad as caretaker CM

PESHAWAR: The legal fraternity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday hailed the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for appointing Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan as caretaker chief minister of the province.

The ECP notified the Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan as the sixth caretaker chief minister of the province.

Justice (Retd) Tariq Parvez Khan also remained as caretaker chief minister for the general election 2013.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council member Noor Alam Khan, Peshawar High Court Bar Association former secretary generals Qazi Jawad Ihsanullah and Aminur Rehman Yousafzai, Babar Khan Yousafzai, Esaac Ali Qazi, Ijaz Sabi and Sardar Ali Raza praised the ECP for appointing Justice Dost Muhammad as caretaker chief minister.

They said as chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and judge of Supreme Court he did a great job as he had not only delivered justice but also brought revolutionary changes in the judicial system of the province.

The ECP notified Dost Muhammad Khan from the recommended names forwarded by the parliamentary committee after it failed to nominate the caretaker chief minister.

Former chief minister Pervez Khattak had reportedly recommended bureaucrats Himayatullah Khan and Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, while leader of opposition Maulana Lutfur Rehman had proposed the names of little-known businessman Manzoor Afridi and Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan.

Justice Dost Muhammad Khan belongs to Bannu district and was appointed as additional judge on September 10, 2002.

He was elevated as permanent judge of the PHC on September 10, 2003 and took oath as chief justice of the PHC on November 17, 2011.

He served as PHC chief justice for two years and two months before being elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on January 31, 2014.

As a chief justice of PHC and judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Dost Muhammad Khan had delivered several major judgments including terming US drone strikes as war crimes and directed the federal government to raise the issue at the UN, delivered a decision of lifelong disqualification of former president Pervez Musharraf from contesting elections, declaring fuel adjustment charges illegal, taking suo moto notice of women being barred from voting and ordering missing persons be shifted to internment centres.

The other achievements of Justice Dost Muhammad Khan include introducing of mobile courts in the province as well as country’s history, established of the international level KP Judicial Academy and then established Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) centre at the Judicial Academy for criminal and civil cases that were pending in courts.

He had also introduced the E-citizens Grievances Redressal System at the PHC’s Human Rights Directorate on January 13, 2014 to enable citizens to file their complaints without having to visit the PHC.