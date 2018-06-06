Flight operation at BKIA resumes

PESHAWAR: The flight operation at the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) Peshawar was resumed on Tuesday.

The flight operation at BKIA was suspended due to the maintenance work on the taxiway on Thursday last.

All the schedule flights of Pakistan International Airlines, Shaheen Air, Emirates and Saudi Airlines, including Boeing 777 and 333 were diverted to the recently opened Islamabad International Airport.

An official of the Civil Aviation Authority (CCA) told The News that the flight operation resumed after completion of the maintenance and repair work on the taxiway at the airport.

He said that the CCA had completed the routine maintenance and repairing work of the taxiway in the minimum possible time to resume flight operations of the wide-bodied aircrafts has been resumed.