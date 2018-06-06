39 clinics of quacks sealed

LAHORE: kPunjab Healthcare Commission on Tuesday sealed 39 centres of quacks in different parts of the city. According to a press release issued here, the PHC teams visited 178 treatment centres and sealed 38 outlets being run by quacks. These included 22 quacks, who were posing as general physicians, 11 bone-setters and hakeems, three laboratories and two dentists. The 22 centres where treatment facilities were being provided by quacks included Ali Medical Store and Clinic, Al-Mumtaz Hospital, Arif Clinic, Jameel Clinic, Naveed Clinic, Amjad Ali Clinic, Rasheed Clinic, Haideri Clinic, Arshad Clinic, Anwar Clinic, Madina Dispensary, Naeem Clinic, Saddam Mustafa Clinic, Mumtaz Clinic, Anwar Clinic, Gulzar Clinic, Usman Clinic, Tariq Clinic, Aslam Clinic, Farooq Homoeopathic Clinic, Javed Medical Store and Ali Medical Hall.

UET entrance test: University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, has announced online registration schedule for entrance test 2018 to be held on July 15. In a press release, a UET spokesperson said 13 examination centres would be set up for the entrance test. He added more information would soon be available at http://admission.uet.edu.pk