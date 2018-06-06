Navy College team visits PSCA

Lahore: A 15-member delegation of students and faculties of Pakistan Navy Engineering College, Karachi, visited the Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Center (PPIC3) – the premier security project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

The delegates were shown round various arms and functions of the project dealing helpline 15 operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Centre.

The delegation showed keen interest in the state-of-the-art ICT project. They praised PSCA for modern policing. "Such an advanced and centralised security mechanism to optimise metropolitan security is laudable," they added. The PSCA’s premier project PPIC3 is a consolidated hub of integrated policing regulating swift emergency and police responses.

road accidents: Sixteen people were killed and 584 badly injured in 877 road accidents reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 from all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. The injured were removed to different hospitals of relevant districts and tehsils.