Another kidney transplant at PKLI

LAHORE: Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and Research Center’s surgeons successfully performed another kidney transplant in the hospital.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, patient, a carpenter by profession of Jhang, was suffering from end-stage kidney disease. The patient received a kidney donated by his elder sister. This makes it the third Kidney Transplant at the hospital. The first Transplant was done successfully on May 29, the patient was a teacher from Qila Dedaar Singh who received a kidney donation from his sister. After that the second one was done successfully on May 31 where the patient was a 24 years old young man from Shadbagh and his elder brother donated the kidney for the transplant.

Prof Dr Saeed Akhter, CEO and President, PKLI&RC led the team who performed this complex surgery. Dr Saeed, who has vast experience in kidney transplants and complex renal surgeries, expressed that the hospital aims to bring multidisciplinary expertise in a range of fields in Pakistan, and this first successful transplant operation demonstrates the huge positive impact that this state of the art institute will bring in years to come.

The hospital management is confident that PKLI&RC is on course to elevate the healthcare standard in Pakistan and will keep providing the best possible healthcare facilities for free or at subsidised rates to its indigent patients without any discrimination.