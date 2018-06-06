Three members of MQM-P minorities’ chapter join PPP

A member of the central committee of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan for religious minorities along with two of his party’s colleagues joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday.

Imran Thomas made the announcement in a meeting with PPP Karachi chapter president Saeed Ghani. His two political associates, -- Suzan Thomas of the MQM chapter related to the KMC and District Central member Zubair Faiz -- also announced their joining the PPP.

PPP leaders Anthony Naveed and Ashraf Sardar were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, PPP leader and former Sindh minister Saeed Ghani said that only his party was the true torchbearer of the rights of the religious minorities in the entire country.

He alleged that the opponent Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had been looking for an excuse to completely abandon the arena of the upcoming general elections. Ghani added that the PPP would take along with it all the likeminded and peace-loving forces for the sake of development of the Karachi city.

He said Karachi was once again back on the track of development and progress with the closing of the chapter of the MQM’s politics of the past, which stood for violence and hatred against peace-loving citizens. He hailed the members of the MQM belonging to religious minorities for their decision to join the PPP.