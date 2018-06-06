Sabika’s uncle among 300 aspirants issued with nomination forms





At least a dozen more candidates, including three from the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), filed their nominations for the 2018 general elections on Tuesday, while more than 300 more aspirants obtained their forms from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to unofficial reports, around 1,400 forms have been issued in two days, while only 15 have been submitted in Karachi. The election commission started issuing nomination forms a day earlier and the exercise will continue until June 8.

The forms for general seats can be obtained by designated returning officers, which are additional district & sessions judges for the National Assembly and senior civil judges and judicial magistrates for the Sindh Assembly, in each district. The ECP office is issuing forms for reserved seats such as minority and women.

A person with a computerised national identity card can obtain up to five forms, each of which costs Rs100. The fee to contest on a National Assembly seat is Rs30,000 and on a provincial assembly seat is Rs20,000.

The nominations will be subjected to scrutiny until June 14, and the appeals over their acceptance and rejection can be filed until June 19. The aspirants can move the appellate tribunal until June 26. The deadline for withdrawal of nomination is June 28, as the final list of candidates will be issued on June 29.

Independent candidates

Those who obtained forms on the second day included two transgender rights activists, Bindiya Rana and Iraj Aftab, as well as Abdul Jaleel, an uncle of Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh who was killed in the Texas school shooting last month. Bindiya Rana is likely to contest for NA-245 (East-IV/Jamshed Quarters and Ferozabad), Iraj Aftab for PS-106 (East-VIII/Jamshed Quarters) and Abdul Jaleel for PS-92 (Korangi-I/Shah Faisal Colony).

Pakistan Peoples Party

Shehla Raza, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly, obtained two forms: one to contest for a reserved seat for women and the other for a general seat.

Talking to the media, Shehla expressed hope that her party will win the elections in Karachi. She said the PPP has done development work across the province, including the city, and asked the people to decide if they want a change by voting for her party.

Veteran actor Ayub Khosa, who is likely to contest on a PPP ticket, also obtained two forms: one for NA-243 (East-II/Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Quarters) and the other for PS-102 (East-IV/Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Quarters).

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan

Rauf Siddiqui, a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader and former Sindh minister, obtained forms for NA-243 (East-II/Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Quarters), NA-255 (Central-III/Nazimabad and Liaquatabad) and PS-104 (East-IV/Ferozabad).

Pak Sarzameen Party

Arshad Vohra, a PSP leader and deputy mayor of Karachi, obtained a form each for NA-255 (Central-III/Nazimabad and Liaquatabad) and PS-128 (Central-IV/Nazimabad). The party’s national council members Mehmood Abdul Razzaque, Dr Yasir, Saad Siddiqui and Taha Ahmed Khan obtained forms for PS-102 (East-IV/Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Quarters), PS-98 (Korangi-VII/Shah Faisal Colony), PS-97 (Korangi) and PS-111 (South-V/Clifton and Civil Lines).