Election commission bans transfers and postings across Sindh





The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a ban on transfers and postings throughout Sindh in view of the general elections scheduled to be conducted on July 25.

A notification issued by the Sindh Services, General Administration & Coordination Department states that the ECP, exercising the powers conferred upon it under Article 218 of the Constitution, read with sections 5(4) and 230(f) of the Elections Act, has directed the federal and provincial governments that the transfers and postings made after the issuance of the election programme on May 31 stand cancelled ab initio (from the beginning).

The notification sought a compliance report in this regard and also advised that

if any transfers and postings are required to be made in view of public interest, then their proposals should be sent to the ECP.

“All the relevant officials are, therefore, directed to adhere to the above orders of the election commission in letter and spirit as well as to issue these directions to the lower formation for strict compliance.”