Wed June 06, 2018
National

June 6, 2018

Motorcycles disbursed among women

FAISALABAD: At least 30 motorcycles were disbursed among the women under the Women on Wheels (WoW) project of Strategic Reform Unit, Government of the Punjab here on Tuesday. The ceremony was held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani. According to the plan, more than 250 bikes would be distributed in Faisalabad under which 60 were given away in the two phases.

