Four jail officials suspended in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The inspector general of Prisons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has suspended four officials of district jail, Mansehra, for their alleged involvement in corruption and irregularities. A circular issued by inspector general revealed that action against four officials was taken on the report of District and Sessions Judge, Mansehra, Muhammad Zeb Khan.
