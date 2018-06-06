Wed June 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2018

700 observe Aitekaf at Faisal Masjid

Islamabad: Around 700 people began observing ‘Aitekaf’ at Faisal Masjid, the country's largest mosque, on Tuesday under the supervision of Dawah Academy of the International Islamic University.

‘Aitekaf’ is observed in the last 10 days of Ramazan where worshipers pray in secluded sections. Last month, the Dawah Academy had sought applications for ‘Aitekaf’ at the mosque. The academy administration accepted all applications and asked applicants to come to the mosque on Tuesday with their luggage. They were given special identity cards and were shown the place set aside for them for ‘Aitekaf’.

In addition to lectures, arrangements for ‘Qiyamul Layl’ had also been made by the IIU, which other people can also attend. The Security Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the capital police will ensure security arrangements.

