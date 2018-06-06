Tax amnesty scheme to help economy: FCCI

FAISALABAD: Tax amnesty scheme will help Pakistan refurbish its dwindling foreign exchange reserves and politicians should avoid casting doubts over its future.

Addressing a meeting of business community here on Tuesday, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) president Shabbir Hussain Chawla said the tax amnesty scheme would give a onetime boost to the national economy with induction of maximum foreign exchange and addition of new taxpayers.

He said according to available information, 150 bn dollars had been invested by Pakistanis in other countries and out of it, approximately 42 bn dollars had been invested in the real estate sector. “If Pakistan succeeded in attracting half of it through this scheme, it will be a big achievement as it will not only strengthen our foreign exchange reserves but also add new tax payers on permanent basis. The government has completed all formalities and there is not legal lacuna left in its authenticity,” he added.

The FCCI president said some elements were creating doubts about the future of this scheme for the sake of politics which will inflict colossal loss to the national economy. “As Pakistan is facing acute shortage of dollar and at this moment, this scheme is in best interest of the national economy,” he added.