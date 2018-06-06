PML-N yet to finalise names of candidates for KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is yet to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming general elections.

The party parliamentary board headed by provincial president Amir Muqam and consisting of Senator Pir Sabir Shah, ex-governor Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan, former federal ministers Sardar Yousuf, Abbas Afridi, deputy speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi, ex-provincial ministers Malik Jehanzeb Khan and Abdul Subhan, Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, Rahmat Salam Khattak, Farhan Jhagra, Ikhtiar Wali, Sarzamin Khan, Sheraz Bacha, Haji Ihsan and Tahira Bukhari interviewed the intending candidates but has not yet announced their names.

The names of candidates for various constituencies of the KP would be announced within a day or two as June 8 is the last date for submission of the nomination papers. Some of the candidates have already started preparations but waiting for formal approval of the parliamentary board and awarding of tickets. A party spokesman said the announcement of tickets would be made shortly as interviews of candidates had been completed.