World Environment Day celebrated

Islamabad: World Environment Day was celebrated with an interactive session and informative presentations under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The event was organised by PepsiCo at its snacks manufacturing facility with an interactive session for staff, informative presentations and an outdoor demonstration on reuse of organic waste.

“World Environment Day allows us to reaffirm our commitment to performance with purpose, PepsiCo’s belief that its success is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us,” said Syed Kazmi, plant manager at the factory. “We believe PepsiCo Pakistan has potential to deliver on performance with purpose goals of improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect the planet, and empowering people around the world.”

For example, wastewater and air emissions have consistently met stringent standards set by the Government of Punjab in its Punjab Environmental Quality Standards, along with a 25% decrease in water usage ratio since 2015. In addition to these steps, the use of alternative energy will expand from the current capacity of 40 KW to 370 KW by the end of 2018. The company has also committed to plant over 3,000 trees on the Sundar Industrial Estate.

A state-of-the-art plant of PepsiCo’s snacks manufacturing facility, located on Sundar Industrial Estate, where sustainability is a way of life. Several achievements have been made at the plant as a result of the alignment with our global performance with purpose philosophy.