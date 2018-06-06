NAB sets up cell for scrutiny of contesting candidates

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) established Scrutiny Facilitation Cells (SFC) at NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus of NAB for scrutiny of contesting candidates in the upcoming general elections schedule to be held on July 25 and extend full cooperation and assistance to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for scrutiny of the contesting candidates within stipulated/shortest possible time round the clock as per law.

Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has deputed Additional Director (Coordination) Operations Division Shakeel Anjum Nagra as focal person at NAB Headquarters under the supervision of Director General Operations at NAB Headquarters Zahir Shah for timely sharing of data to ECP around the clock without any break till the task is completed as per schedule of ECP. The NAB chairman further directed that this is our official and national duty to assist and facilitate ECP for scrutiny of the contesting candidates with best of our abilities within stipulated/shortest possible time as per law and no leniency will be tolerated in this regard. Since general elections 2018 are around and schedule to be held on July 25 preparations are underway at ECP in collaborations with other departments like NAB.

In this regard, one of the most vital aspects is scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates contesting for general elections 2018 for which a comprehensive methodology has been prepared by ECP for keeping liaison with NAB so that information about the contesting candidates is shared well in time.