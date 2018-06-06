LHC CJ forms eight election appellate tribunals





LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali constituted eight election appellate tribunals for hearing of the objections against nomination papers of the candidates for upcoming general elections.

According to a notification Tuesday, the election appellate benches would take up the cases at the LHC principal seat as well as the regional benches. Four appellate benches comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Faisal Zaman, Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh will work at LHC’s principal seat.

They will hear the matters of Lahore, Faisalabad and appeals against the returning officers of 21 districts. Two benches comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin and Justice Viqas Rauf will hear the cases at the Multan bench, Justice Masood Abid Naqvi at the Bahawalpur bench while Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi will hear the appeals at the Rawalpindi bench.