Religious parties' dilemma in polls





Divided they lose, united they hardly win. This is the main dilemma of Pakistan's mainstream religious parties and they are now gearing up for July 25 general elections. No religious party ever won elections on its own or be able to form the government in Islamabad, though had success particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at times like in 1970 or 2002. So why people don't vote for these parties like they vote for PML-N, PPP or PTI?

As we are getting ready for the election 2018, more than one alliance of religious parties would be in the run, prominent among them would be Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), comprising several parties, but two of these have strong vote bank of their own JUI-F and JI.

Unlike 2002, when the MMA brand sell due to the changing political situation in Afghanistan and rising anti-US sentiments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular, the alliance may find difficulty in getting same results in 2018 due to Imran Khan's popular narrative.

Prior to Imran and PTI factor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been a stronghold of JUI-F, which in 1970 formed a coalition with left wing NAP and in 2002, formed government with JI, while the JI remained in coalition with PTI in 2013. The JUI-F had also shared power in Balochistan and in the Centre. So, they have a better electoral experience.

It is facing a serious challenge because of PTI whose position is still strong after its five years in the government. The JI's record is very poor especially whenever they contest on their own and though they remained in coalition with PTI and can secure a few seats in 2018, but its position in other three provinces in the post-2013 elections scenario reflects its falling popularity as they many of its candidates even lost their sureties in by-elections in Punjab and in Karachi in the last five years.

So the two parties in view of their failures once again realised that they could not secure more seats from respective platforms and after almost two years of negotiations revived the MMA in 2017.

The chances of MMA repeating its 2002 electoral success are still not bright enough in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in the presence of PTI and PML-N. There is a window of opportunity, however, for them in Karachi due to the divided MQM factor.

The main reason why religious parties still far behind national parties like PML-N, PTI and PPP is because of their national organisational and ideological character, due to which they could not attract independent voters across the board. Their strength is confined to their respective vote bank. Therefore, their success rate as an alliance is much better than contesting from their respective platform. The religious parties need serious review of their politics as well as strategy.

In the last 70 years, they could not even took advantage from the fall of left wing or secular parties like NAP or even to some extent the PPP in 2013.

There is no doubt that those religious parties which believed in the change through elections have played a historic role in the making of 1973 Constitution and their narrative in the last three decades became much stronger, particularly after the two Afghan wars. Yet they were not able to change the electorate’s mind.

Religious parties and groups are divided into dozens, some strong other weak, but still have a very decisive nuisance value and capacity to overthrow the government through street power. JUI-F, JI and to some extent JUP need to study the rise of PTI which became Pakistan's third largest party in 2013 and is now competing with the PML-N to win the next elections.

Confusion still persists in many religious parties and groups, some of whom still don't believe in change through vote, and in the last elections groups like Jamaat-ud-Dawa had asked their supporters not to cast vote as it is un-Islamic. Now it has now reviewed its approach and launched Milli Awami League. Some groups are still rigid and not even ready to come on TV and avoid photograph.

But it is different in case of JUI, JI and JUP as they had participated in almost all the elections and though the JI, remained the most organised party with strong student, labour and women wings and got electoral benefit when women seats were increased, the JUI-F is still ahead in the number of seats they won among the religious parties till PTI defeated them in their strong constituencies in 2013.

Religious parties recorded their major electoral success in the post-9/11, scenario when in 2002, anti US sentiments turned into electoral success for MMA. Another reason has been the absence of Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif who were kept out from the electoral process by Musharraf.

The MMA emerged as a strong opposition alliance at the Centre and for the first time formed government on its own in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but could not maintain its unity because of political and ideological differences between them. In 2008, JI boycotted the polls, a decision they still regret while the JUI-F won A few seats in their own pockets.

The JUI which itself is divided into groups – JUI-F led by Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and JUI-S led by Maulana Samiul Haq – because of its pre-Partition political character always has strong roots and as a result they remained part of alliance with liberal and secular parties like NAP (which whom they had shared government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in 1970) and were part of longest-serving alliance Movement for Restoration of Democracy (1981 to 1988) against Gen Ziaul Haq.

The JUI draws its political and ideological strength from thousands of madrasas which have around one million students. Both JI and JUP are far behind JUI when it comes to madrasas’ strength.

The JUI used electoral politics much better than JI. For instance, despite its ideological position on accepting woman as prime minister, the JUI it accepted Benazir Bhutto as first woman PM of the Islamic world in 1988.

While both JUI and JI are in electoral politics for long and both remained part of coalition governments with mainstream liberal or centrist parties like PML-N, ANP and PTI, they are still not able to get enough seats to form the government at the Centre in the last 70 years.

While the Taliban factor also went in favour of religious politics particularly for JUI and JI, it also resulted in the rise of many other religious groups prominent among them Milli Muslim League backed by Jamaat-ud-Dawa of Hafiz Saeed.

The Mumtaz Qadri factor gave a new rise to Barelvi politics which for years has been looking for leadership since the death of two stalwarts, Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani and Maulana Abdus Sattar Niazi, with a sudden rise of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) led by a firebrand speaker Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

He came with a different style and unlike the Barelvi politics of the 60s and 70s, and leaders like Noorani and Niazi, the TLP adopted an aggressive and to some extent extremist posture in its approach.

Rizvi attracted more and more followers of other Barelvi parties like JUP and Sunni Tehreek. They registered their presence in the last few by-elections by getting more votes than JI or JUI-F and it did hurt the vote bank of PTI and PM-N too.

The MMA leadership is now trying to win over both TLP as well as MML. In case of a success, the alliance could cause a serious dent in mainstream parties and even win more seats, but still short of forming the government in Islamabad.

Irrespective of the outcome of July 25 elections and MMA's success or failure, it is time that the mainstream religious parties review their politics, if they really want to win elections and secured enough seats to win polls to an extend in forming government in Islamabad, instead of using shoulder of liberal, secular and centrist parties.

The writer is a senior columnist, analyst of GEO, The News and Jang

