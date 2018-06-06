MMA floats 12-point election manifesto

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) on Tuesday announced its 12-point manifesto for the July 25 general elections.

Addressing a press conference here, JUI-F chief and MMA leader Fazlur Rehman said their manifesto included the implementation of Nizam-e-Mustafa (SAW), safeguarding all Islamic provisions in the Constitution, an empowered parliament, ensuring free and fair judiciary and devolution of power.

He said the MMA will craft a home-grown, dignified and independent foreign policy if the masses elected the MMA in the upcoming polls. He opposed the creation of provinces on basis of ethnicity and language but said any movement calling for new provinces would not be opposed.

Fazl said education, jobs, abolition of unnecessary direct and indirect taxes, and subsidy on necessity items were their top priorities. He said the MMA would ensure construction of new dams, effective mechanism for generation and distribution of power and will make a concrete strategy to counter Indian aggression over water supply to Pakistan.

"We stand for giving employment opportunities to the native population in CPEC projects and for farmer-friendly policies," he said. Responding to a question about the ongoing case in the Supreme Court on his security protocol, he challenged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to swap his security protocol with him. “My differences with Imran Khan are ideological, not personal,” he said.