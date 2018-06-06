‘Limit wanton loadshedding’





ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of protracted power loadshedding in various parts of the country, caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Power to take steps for curtailing the power sector losses so as to improve the overall system efficiency and sustainability of the power sector.

Addressing a briefing on the power sector at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), he said the issue of loadshedding should be addressed on priority basis.

Secretary Power Division, MD Pepco, MD NTDC and other senior officials attended the meeting. Secretary Power Division Malik Nasim Khokhar briefed Ministry to immediately start taking steps for curtailing these losses.

He said every effort would be made by the federal government to get the required administrative support from the provincial government towards addressing enforcement issues in the power sector.

The prime minister further observed that a comprehensive plan should be prepared, which would help the next elected government to further improve efficiency and sustainability of the sector.

Meanwhile, a six-member caretaker federal cabinet, appointed by interim Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, was sworn in on Tuesday. President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the interim cabinet at the President House.

The cabinet includes former governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Shamshad Akhtar, former Pakistan ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon, former senator Roshan Khursheed Barucha, Mohammad Yousuf Shaikh, Mohammad Azam Khan and Syed Ali Zafar.

Haroon has been given the charge of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Security Division along with the additional portfolio of Ministry of Defence. Shamshad Akhtar has been appointed finance and planning minister, Azam Khan given the portfolio of Ministry of Interior, while Yusuf Shaikh has been made minister of education.

Ali Zafar has been given the portfolio of Ministry of Law and Justice as well as Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Information. Meanwhile, Roshan Khursheed will serve as Minister for Human Rights and Minster of States and Frontier Regions as well as Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to the notification.