Is defamation case against Reham maintainable in UK?

LONDON: Imran Khan’s friend Zulfi Bukhari has instructed a West London law firm called Sweetman Burke and Sinker to send a legal notice to Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan but it seems that there are a lot of legal complexities involved and it looks improbable that this case would be assessed for a success and land in front of a judge in the courts of England after the defamation letter was made public and those close to the claimants started to appear across media challenging the allegations which are part of the defamation claim and discredited Reham Khan and her publishing claims.

Reham Khan’s former husband Ijaz Rehman, former cricketer Wasim Akram, British Pakistani Anila Khawaja have jointly launched the claim against Reham Khan citing “defamatory and malicious” content in her upcoming autobiography.

The News spoke to some of the city’s best A-league defamation lawyers and have gathered the following key facts and scenarios in relation to the battle that has started between Reham Khan and PTI’s people who happen to be British nationals.