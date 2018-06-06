Wed June 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

MD
Monitoring Desk
June 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woman journalist abducted from DHA

Gul Bukhari

LAHORE: Journalist Gul Bukhari, who writes for The Nation and works for Waqt TV, was abducted by some men from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) late Tuesday night.

 According to TV and social media reports, the TV driver was taking her to the channel office for an 11pm show when intercepted by four to six double cabin vehicles. The abductors asked Gul to come out, and when she refused they bundled her into the double cabin blindfolded. The driver was beaten up when he resisted the abductors.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar